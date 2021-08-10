Post-Olympics, spotlight shifts to Qatar 2022 World Cup

al-Bayt Stadium

A file photo taken on December 17, 2019 shows a view inside Qatar's new al-Bayt Stadium in the capital Doha, which will host matches of the Fifa football World Cup 2022. 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Three of the eight World Cup stadiums, all airconditioned despite the tournament having been moved to the cooler winter months, are still under construction.
  • Qatar's multi-billion-dollar football infrastructure, much of it still untested, will undergo a trial when it hosts the Arab Cup from November 30 to December 18.

Doha

