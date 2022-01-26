Players born abroad fuelling title push for teams at Afcon

Comoros

Comoros players pose for a photo prior to the Group ‘C’ match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18. All but one members of the team were born and raised abroad but returned to play for the team at the tournament.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Olomo | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria may be out of the tournament, but they were also banking on players born abroad to deliver glory at the tournament.
  • Six of the 28 players coach Augustine Eguavoen brought to Cameroon were either born or raised abroad.

When Algeria won their second Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Egypt in 2019, there were street parties across France to celebrate the 1-0 victory over Senegal in the final.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.