'Nation' FC competes in Toldo Qurya football tournament

Innocent Mutiso

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Innocent Mutiso (centre) in action during the Toldo Qurya football tournament at the City Stadium.

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Toldo has so far raised Sh2 million out of a possible Sh4 million
  • Contributions can be sent to Paybill number 8044929, with your name as the account number.

Nation FC was among 30 football teams that teamed up to compete at a fundraising tournament in aid of celebrated sports journalist Toldo Qurya's medical expenses.

