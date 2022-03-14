'Nation' FC competes in Toldo Qurya football tournament

Nation FC was among 30 football teams that teamed up to compete at a fundraising tournament in aid of celebrated sports journalist Toldo Qurya's medical expenses.

The Nation FC side, coached by John Ouma, and comprising Leonard Amboso, Kevin Lwangu, Titus Mbithi, Josiah Ochieng, and Dennis Kanyi, finished second in their six-team pool behind Scotlanders FC.

"We put in a good shift, had hoped to go all the way but then you know everyone is a winner in this tournament. We thank Betway for this get-together and wish our brother Toldo a quick recovery," said Amboso.

The competition, staged at the City Stadium in Nairobi, was sponsored by gaming firm Betway, which, among others, distributed uniforms and other merchandise to all competing sides.

The firm has also undertaken to contribute 25 percent of deposits made on its betting platform on the day of the tournament, to an estimated tune of Sh600,000, towards Toldo Medical Fund.

Qurya, a popular commentator attached to Radio Jambo, was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and is set to undergo a transplant in surgery later this month.

"I am humbled and excited by all the support from Kenyans," Toldo told Nation Sport.

"I give thanks to God even though It's been a tough couple of months but now I have more faith I will receive specialized treatment and heal."

Karen Njenga, Betway Marketing Lead added: "As a brand that is committed to supporting talent which also extends to our sports journalists, we decided to come in and help out."

"We are glad the sports fraternity was able to join in and aid in this noble cause. We hope Toldo is able to get the medical care he requires in order to continue positively contributing to the sports agenda."

Other teams that took part in this day-long tournament include Team Toldo, Midas FC, Kijes Finest, Mlami FC, Team Steve Agembo, Royal Media Services, The Untouchables, and Team Simba.

Toldo has so far raised Sh2 million out of a possible Sh4 million