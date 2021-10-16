Mendy shines as Chelsea survive Bentford scare to go top

Eduardo Mendy

Chelsea's French-born Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy applauds the fans at the end of their English Premier League match against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in London on October 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mendy made yet another heroic stop, diving at Pontus Jansson's feet to keep out the Brentford captain's close-range shot.
  • Inevitably, there was more work for Mendy to do in stoppage-time and he rose to the challenge with a brilliant tip-over from Norgaard's overhead kick.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.