Lukaku rejoins Chelsea on five-year deal

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku lifts his jersey as he reacts during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group B match against Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryabtsev | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After lifting the Champions League last season, Chelsea are hoping Lukaku is the final piece required to make Thomas Tuchel's side Premier League title challengers.
  • "Lukaku is quite simply one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. "We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves, and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad.
  • "We are of course looking to build on last season's success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets."

London

