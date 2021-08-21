Liverpool bury Burnley ghosts in 'dream' return to Anfield

Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Anfield on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

  • Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane either side of half-time extended Liverpool's 100 percent start to the season with six points from their opening two games.
  • In front of a first capacity crowd since March 2020, an emotional pre-match tribute was paid to former players who passed away over the past 17 months as well as Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, who died in July.

Liverpool

