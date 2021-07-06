'Has it ever come home?': Denmark's Schmeichel takes cheeky swipe at England

England's forward Harry Kane (right) and England's forward Raheem Sterling take part in England's MD-1 training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England, on July 6, 2021 on the eve of their UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match against Denmark.
 

What you need to know:

  • England are firm favourites to advance to the final, piling pressure on Southgate's men not to slip up against Denmark.
  • "When you have a team with so many world stars like England, the expectations are always going to be high," Schmeichel said.

