'Grateful' Moraa joins Yanga Princess from Vihiga Queens

Harambe Starlets forward Janet Moraa has penned a one-year deal with Tanzania Women Premier League giants Yanga Princess.

Bundi, who was attached to Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) champions Vihiga Queens, joined Yanga for trials two weeks ago and has officially joined the team.

Yanga coordinator Kibwana Matokeo said Moraa impressed during the trials.

"Over the past two weeks, we have been monitoring her performance during training sessions, and we are delighted to report that she has made a remarkable impression. Having signed a one-year contract with the option of renewal, her addition to our team is a testament to our commitment to securing top talent. Furthermore, we have successfully acquired the services of three other players from Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Ghana," said Matokeo.

"Our primary objective is to clinch the league title, and the recent signings are a testament to our unwavering ambition. We always prioritise the careful selection of players that we sign every season. With a blend of local and international players we know they will deliver," added Matokeo.

Yanga are fourth with 22 points after 12 league matches.

Fountain Gate Princess top the standings with 29 points, followed by JKT Queens (28) in second place and Simba Queens (27) are third.

Last season, Yanga released 10 players, including Kenyan defender Foscah Nashivanda, who is currently with Zetech Sparks of FKF-WPL.

Yanga is also home to Kenyan defender Wincate Kaari, who joined the club last season from Thika Queens, which has since been renamed Kenya Police Bullets.

Moraa is a former Nyamira Starlets and Eldoret Falcons player and had already scored five goals in six matches this season before leaving Vihiga.

On Friday, Bundi took to her social media to bid farewell to her former employers.

"As I leave this club after many years of fond memories of being with my teammates and winning trophies, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my journey. This chapter may be closed, but the friendships and memories will remain forever in my heart. The fans are the real champions. Thank you for everything Vihiga Queens Football Club, you will always be an inspiration."

Vihiga lead the WPL table with 21 points after nine matches.

The team has had an impressive run, winning six matches and drawing three times.

Moraa, a versatile winger who can also play as a right back or forward, was part of the Starlets team that was eliminated from the African Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers by The Mares of Botswana in the final round, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

Moraa was part of the Starlets squad that participated in the Wafcon tournament for the first time in 2016.