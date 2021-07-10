England and Italy count down to Euro 2020 final

Euro 2020

Football fans release traditional handmade sky lantern ahead of the Uefa Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy, in Kolkata on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Dibyangshu Sarkar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sporting immortality beckons for England captain Harry Kane and his team-mates, who are desperate to etch their names in the record books by winning just the second major trophy in the nation's history.
  • Wembley, which was also the venue for England's 1966 World Cup triumph, will host around 65,000 fans for the game despite coronavirus restrictions still in place.

London

