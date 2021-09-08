Come back home, Bandari FC fans plead with international goalie Shikalo

Internationally capped Kenyan goalkeeper, Farouk Shikalo has expressed interest in returning to play for Football Kenya Federation Premier League team Bandari.

The talented goalie recently signed for Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) after his contract with Tanzanian heavyweights Young Africans lapsed.

Shikalo Wednesday confirmed to Nation Sport that he has signed a one-year deal with the Tanzanian Vodacom Premier League club, but could return to play for Bandari in future if conditions were right.

"I have been contracted to play for KMC of Dar es Salaam but Bandari is my home team and I believe one day I will return to play for them again," said Shikalo. He moved to Yanga from Bandari in 2019.

Several Coast football fans had called on Bandari officials to re-sign the talented Shikhalo after learning that Tanzanian giants Yanga were not going to extend his contract.

The fans said Shikalo was their favourite goalkeeper and was still in tip top form.

“Shikalo was signed by Yanga after they watched him play for Bandari. Now is the right time to bring him back to play for us,” said Abeid Mulindi, a staunch Bandari supporter from Malindi.

Kassim Kitauro of Kwale said Shikalo greatly helped the team to reach far in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We believe if he returns, he’ll boost the team a great deal,” said Kitauro.

Joseph Kenneth of Mombasa said Bandari needs another goalkeeper and the presence of Shikalo will help the team in its quest to win the Kenyan Premiership.