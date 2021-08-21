Allegri: Ronaldo is staying at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch during their friendly match against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, northern Italy on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Italy's top scorer last season with 29 goals was absent for Juve's final warm-up against the club's youngsters on Thursday, but Allegri said he was ready to play in what will be his fourth and final season of his contract.
  • Allegri's comments follow the 36-year-old's own rejection of reports he was angling for a return to Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti, calling such talk "disrespectful".

Rome

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.