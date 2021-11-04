Football development: Female officials are their own worst enemies

Historians will judge very harshly the women who currently hold management positions in Kenyan football.

Women who claim to be “supporters of the women’s game” in public but who stand by and clap as abysmal decisions regarding the very women are made.

First on this list will be Football Kenya Federation vice president Doris Petra, a woman who has perfected the art of silence.

She hears no evil and never sees it either. She saw the women go through the worst during Sam Nyamweya’s reign and instead of changing things as the second most powerful figure at Kandanda House, she has remained mum even when serious issues of gender inequality come up.

What a disappointment for us who thought that she would use her position and influence to change things.

Hot on Doris’ tail will be Doreen Nabwire, a decorated Kenyan international.

Where injustice within the sport is concerned, Doreen has witnessed it first-hand. Yet since her retirement from football, she has transformed into a chief apologist.

Like the FKF VP, nothing can ever be wrong with the current regime’s treatment of women footballers. Even when players go without food on the day of a league match, Doreen will be there to remind anyone who cares to listen that during the previous regime, there were no league matches to begin with!

As we relied upon this coterie of voiceless and without opinion women to take the game forward, all they have done over the years is to sofa surf in leather seats in air conditioned rooms, taking home fat allowances in exchange for their silence and blindness as rudimentary decisions are made by the men in suits.

Decisions such as how much money the league winners are paid, which is a paltry Sh350,000 whereas the men get 12 times that amount.

They have seen nothing wrong with calling the national team to camp less than a week before a major tournament, when that would be unthinkable for the men’s team.

They even attend matches where girls play in grass-less, sordid pitches week in week out, and never once put up a proposal to provide better playing surfaces for the women.

And when the poor girls move to speak to the press, it is these women, working at the behest of the men in suits, who silence them using threats of expulsion from the team!

Football has always been a game of two halves. Which is why in the latest FKF polls, a spot was created within the National Executive Council for a woman representative. Margaret Omondi has held that position for more than a year but she has turned out to be a chip off the old block. Useless when it comes to advocating for equality.

Doris, Doreen and Margaret have certainly been helped by female members of the technical bench, who have agreed to the silent code of governance at Kandanda House.

They turn a blind eye when a player is expelled for talking about her delayed allowance, just to protect their salaries. Together, their actions have strongly reinforced the moral recklessness of the oppression that local women footballers are subjected to.