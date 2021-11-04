Football development: Female officials are their own worst enemies

Doris Petra and Barry Otieno

Football Kenya Federation Deputy President Doris Petra (left) consults CEO Barry Otieno during their Annual General Meeting at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi on February 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • Women who claim to be “supporters of the women’s game” in public but who stand by and clap as abysmal decisions regarding the very women are made.
  • First on this list will be Football Kenya Federation vice president Doris Petra, a woman who has perfected the art of silence.

Historians will judge very harshly the women who currently hold management positions in Kenyan football.

