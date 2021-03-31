Issouf Sanogo | AFP

Sports

Prime

Five talking points from the 2021 Afcon qualifiers

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa were the highest profile casualties, the failure of Uganda to secure a third straight appearance was the most spectacular.
  • The Cranes garnered seven points from a possible nine by the halfway stage in Group B and seemed certainties to finish among the top two.
  • A shock defeat by South Sudan and a draw with Burkina Faso left them needing a point in Malawi to go through, but they lost 1-0 and veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango wept at the final whistle.

Johannesburg

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CAF sets dates for Africa Cup of Nations kick off

  2. How World Cup success is lifting Armenians after Azerbaijan war

  3. Harambee Stars host Uganda in World Cup qualifiers opener

  4. Safari Rally chiefs give Naivasha hospital clean bill of health

  5. PRIME Sprint to nowhere? Ferdinand Omanyala’s Olympic dilemma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.