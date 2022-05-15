FIVB has bigger plans for Kenyan volleyball

The international volleyball federation (FIVB) is just getting started with its plan to improve the standards of volleyball in the country.

This was the message from Steve Tutton, Head of FIVB Technical and Development Department on Sunday.

While addressing local coaches at La Mada hotel in Nairobi, Tutton said that FIVB was overly impressed by the performance of the national women’s volleyball team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Steve Tutton, Head of FIVB Technical and Development Department addresses local coaches at La Mada hotel in Nairobi on May 15, 2022. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Last year, FIVB through its Volleyball Empowerment Programme forwarded four Brazilian coaches to prepare Malkia Strikers for the Tokyo Olympics.

‘In tears’

Kenya was in Pool ‘A’ alongside hosts Japan, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Serbia and South Korea.

“FIVB President Ary Graca and General Director Fabio (Azevedo) watched all of Kenya’s matches at the Olympics. In the opening match against Japan, Fabio was in tears as Kenya led Japan 6-1 in the first set because he could see the impact of the project despite the short duration the Brazilian coaches spent with the team,” began Tutton.

“He was proud of the investment FIVB had put into the Kenyan project. This is why we have come back because we believe this team has great potential to do better at global level,” he added.

And this year the Volleyball Empowerment Programme will support Malkia Strikers for a two-month training camp in Brazil ahead of the FIVB World Championships slated for September 23 to October 15 in Poland and Netherlands.

Not easy beats

Kenya is in Pool ‘A’ alongside hosts Netherlands, European champions Italy, Puerto Rico, Belgium and Cameroon.

“When the draw of the World Championships were done everybody was wary of Kenya because they are no longer easy beats. People no longer look at Kenya as a team they can beat 25-12 and that shows the progress of this team,” said a beaming Tutton.

Kenya needs to beat at least two teams to make it to the second round at the World Championships but Tutton isn’t interested in ‘instant coffee’.

“It might take two World Championships campaigns to make it to quarters at a global competition but that doesn’t change our commitment,” assured Tutton.

Tutton was accompanied by Hugo Dercyke also from FIVB Technical and Development Department.

The pair will meet with Ministry of Sports officials and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) officials on Monday as part of their three-day stay in the country.

“We want to develop both the men and women team. We want to follow the conversation with the Ministry and NOC-K to show that our sport is important. We need to have goodwill from both sides to make the project a success,” said Tutton.

Support for Wafalme

Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni thanked FIVB for their support to Malkia Strikersand urged Tutton to consider the men’s national team, Wafalme Stars, in subsequent projects.

“We are grateful to FIVB for considering Kenya once again and hope this project will continue until 2024 for the (Paris) Olympics. We believe this team can break the ceiling at the Olympics,” said Kioni, who is in his final term as KVF President.

“As I plan to leave office, I hope to get the empowerment project to support the men. The men have the height, talent and power and I think with the right support they can conquer Africa,” added Kioni amid applause from the local coaches in attendance.

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok hailed FIVB for their timely support ahead of the World Championships noting that the girls can now dare to dream in global competitions.

“The last camp (before Tokyo Olympics) introduced new things to the team and the technology bit helped us a lot in team selection since it was purely based on statistics and merit. We believe with the two month camp in Brazil we can do better at the World Championships,” said Bitok.

“My special request is we need many competitions in Africa to make our teams more active and competitive. This is what makes it difficult for us compete with top teams.”

The FIVB delegation will assess Malkia Strikers players at the Africa Club Championships set for May 19 to June 1 in Kelibia, Tunisia.