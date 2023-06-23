FIVB expands World Championship, to be held bi-annually

International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Board of Administration has made a raft of changes to the international volleyball calendar of events for the period 2025 to 2028.

The new calendar was approved during the Board meeting held on Thursday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

One of the notable changes is in the staging of FIVB's flagship event, the FIVB World Championship, which will now be held after two years as opposed to the previous format where it was held after four years.

The last edition of the FIVB World Championship was held in 2022 with Serbia emerging women's champions while Italy were crowned men's champions. Kenya finished 19th out of 24 in last year's women's event.

The next tournament will now be held in 2025 and it will be staged bi-annually in subsequent editions.

As part of the changes, the FIVB World Championship will also have more teams, 32 from the initial 24.

In the new format, the host nation and defending champion will qualify automatically. Each continent will then be represented by the top three nations from the continental championship which will now be held a year before the World Championship. The remaining 15 slots will be determined through the FIVB rankings at the end of the national team season in the year prior to the World Championship.

Meanwhile, the FIVB Board has also approved the establishment of the FIVB Foundation which will officially be launched at the end of the year.

The FIVB Foundation is a visionary initiative that will aim to inspire, connect and serve communities around the world while promoting social well-being through volleyball.

Its primary objectives will be to unite communities through volleyball projects, champion the transformative power of volleyball and foster sustainable and collaborative communities.

"Through the Foundation, we will aim to connect with our 800 million strong fanbase worldwide. We believe in the power of volleyball to unite people in a peaceful and inclusive environment, where everyone can participate. Our goal is to see our sport serve the world and contribute to making it a better place,” said FIVB President Dr Ary Graca.

The FIVB Board of Administration also approved the creation of a working group responsible for determining the specific dates of the new calendar and presenting it for approval.

The working group is composed of Aleksandar Boričić, the FIVB Second Executive Vice-President and CEV President, Madelein Meppelink, a FIVB Board of Administration member and FIVB Athletes’ Commission President, and Fabio Azevedo, a FIVB Board of Administration member and FIVB General Director.