First virus case reported in Paralympic Village

Athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics arrive at Narita Airport

Athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics arrive at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The case involves a Games-related member of staff who is not resident in Japan, according to organisers, who did not give further details
  • Organisers have so far reported 74 cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and Games staff who live in Japan
  • The Paralympics open on August 24, with around 4,400 athletes from approximately 160 teams set to take part

Tokyo

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.