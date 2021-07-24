Fired-up ‘Shujaa’ just can’t wait for the action

In Tokyo

It’s now down to the business end of things for “Shujaa” as the national men’s sevens rugby team looks forward to kick-off on Monday with growing confidence.

“Shujaa” are sharing the same block of accommodation at the imposing Athletes Village with defending Olympic champions Fiji, and at times the players bump into each other in the elevator.

But such encounters trigger goosebumps no more as most of the Kenyan players are now used to the big stage, assures team manager Erick Ogweno.

Kenya have been drawn in a tough Pool ‘C’ alongside USA, South Africa and Ireland.

Ogweno led technical bench officials out on a recce of the tournament venue, the Tokyo Stadium, on Saturday midday and expressed confidence that “Shujaa” will make Kenya proud.

The players took the day off, taking a break after Friday night’s Games opening ceremony that took its toll on them. Somewhat.

Saturday’s routine included having nice tub baths, hydrating due to the high Tokyo humidity and catching up with fans and family.

“It was an excellent feeling having the boys at the opening ceremony. Nine of the 13 boys were involved,” the team manager said Saturday.

“Of course with the Covid-19 limitations, the crowd wasn’t there but the atmosphere must have been surreal for those players… a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Andrew Amonde will be involved in the traditional “Captains Run” Sunday with all the competing captains in readiness for kick-off on Monday.

Kenya open their campaign at 11.30am local time Monday (5.30am Kenyan time) against USA before featuring in the evening session’s final game against South Africa from 7pm local time (1pm Kenyan time).

Ogweno is happy with his team’s preparations so far.

“Everybody is good shape and in high spirits and they can’t wait to run out of the tunnel and to represent their country to the best of their ability.

“We are sharing a block with Fiji, the defending champions, and bumping into them in the lifts makes you more aware that you are here for work and that the tournament is indeed round the corner.

“Most of our players have the experience at the World Rugby Sevens series level and so this should be a breeze for them.”

“Shujaa” is one of the most admired side on the global sevens circuit, drawing admiration from fans wherever they play, something they will lack at these Games where spectators will not be allowed at venues as part of the Tokyo government’s Covid-19 prevention measures.

But this doesn’t seem to be a problem for “Shujaa.”

“It’s (not having fans in the stadium) unfortunate for us and is one of the things that work against Shujaa, considering the past experiences where we always get a lot of energy from the fans in the stadium.

“But this time round we hope the fans online and the fans back at home will really come through for us.”