Fiji rewards Olympic sevens teams with 'million-dollar package'

Sydney, Australia

Fiji's Olympic medallist rugby sevens teams will be rewarded with a "million-dollar package", the nation's prime minister announced Friday as he hailed them as heroes.

All the men's gold medallists will recieve Sh1.7 million (US$15,915) while the bronze-winning women will recieve Sh577,000 (US$5,305)each as part of the package, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said.

"They represent the heart and strength and high aspirations of an entire nation," Bainimarama said in a video posted to Facebook.

"And our champions deserve everything we can afford to offer."

"Today, I'm announcing a million-dollar package to give back to the Olympic heroes who have given us so much -- and to reward them for all their sacrifice and hard work."

The men's team defeated New Zealand last week to win gold in Tokyo while the Fijiana beat Britain to take bronze.

The package will also include the purchase of land and the partial funding of a house for the mens' captain, and dual-gold medallist, Jerry Tuwai.

The nation of 890,000 people scattered around more than 330 Pacific islands now boasts three Olympic medals, including the men's victory at the 2016 Rio Games.

"This isn't like after Rio in 2016. This time, we don't have one medal, we have two -- which means twice the pride and double the happiness," the leader said.

He also used the video to urge citizens to get vaccinated as the country battles swelling numbers of Covid-19 cases amid an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"The pandemic has pitted us in a fight to save lives. If we heed the lessons of our Olympians, we can win it."