Fiji rewards Olympic sevens teams with 'million-dollar package'

Fiji

Fiji's players sing on the podium with their gold medals after the victory ceremony following the men's final rugby sevens match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All the men's gold medallists will recieve $33,000 (US$15,915) while the bronze-winning women will recieve $11,000 (US$5,305)each as part of the package, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said
  • The package will also include the purchase of land and the partial funding of a house for the mens' captain, and dual-gold medallist, Jerry Tuwai
  • The nation of 890,000 people scattered around more than 330 Pacific islands now boasts three Olympic medals, including the men's victory at the 2016 Rio Games

Sydney, Australia

