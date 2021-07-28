Fiji beat New Zealand to retain Olympic rugby sevens gold

Fiji

Fiji's players react after winning the men's final rugby sevens match againsr New Zealand during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In the bronze medal match, Argentina beat Britain 17-12 in a hard-fought match.
  • Rio bronze medallists South Africa finished fifth in the placings after beating the United States 28-7.

Tokyo

