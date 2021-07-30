Omanyala has solid support from us, sprinter’s family says

The family of Kenya's sprint star, Ferdinand Omanyala has spoken of their undying support for the athlete as he prepares to compete in men’s 100 metres race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Omanyala will compete in men’s 100m preliminaries Saturday at 5.30am.

Speaking to Nation Sport at the family home in Ambich village in Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma County, the sprinter’s mother Adelite Shikanga Omurwa said that she expects the talented sprinter to perform well and to perhaps win a medal in Tokyo.

Mama Shikanga said the family has been fasting and praying fort their son to perform well in his race. She said that she never expected her son who is the third born in a family of five to one day fly the country's flag in races abroad.

"My son has always been a good athlete since he was young. As a family we have always supported him in his endeavours," she said.

She said the sprinter is a prayerful and hardworking young man who has always been focused on pursuing his athletics talent.

"For my son to represent the country at the Olympics is an accomplishment which, we as a family hope, will put our village on the world map,” she said.

She is optimistic that the many months of training that Omanyala has put in will yield good results.

"I will be glad to welcome him back home after a good and splendid performance and to make him his favourite meal of ugali and fish stew," she said.