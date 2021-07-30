Omanyala has solid support from us, sprinter’s family says

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala works out at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The sprinter’s mother Adelite Shikanga Omurwa said that she expects the talented sprinter to perform well and to perhaps win a medal in Tokyo
  • She said that she never expected her son who is the third born in a family of five to one day fly the country's flag in races abroad
  • She is optimistic that the many months of training that Omanyala has put in will yield good results

The family of Kenya's sprint star, Ferdinand Omanyala has spoken of their undying support for the athlete as he prepares to compete in men’s 100 metres race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

