Fast-rising setter out of Malkia Strikers squad

Fast-rising setter Esther Mutinda has pulled out of the provisonal Malkia Strikers squad for this year's Tokyo Olympic Games

Mutinda, who plays for the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League side Kenya Pipeline, had been drafted in the provisional squad of 20 players that reported to residential camp at Kasarani on Monday.

Mutinda was to jostle for two slots available for setters alongside KCB's Emmaculate Nekesa, Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons) and experienced Jane Wacu, who is away in Seychelles with Anse Royale.

Reached for comment, Mutinda said she is still recovering from a stomach surgery and wouldn't be able to keep up with the vigorous national team training program.

"I'm humbled that I received a call up to go and represent my country, but sadly I will not honour. I wrote to KVF and the technical bench on Tuesday informing them of my circumstances, but I'm yet to receive their feedback.However, in future, I will be available for selection. I wish the team all the best ahead of the assignment," said the Kwanthanze alumnus

Interestingly, Mutinda was part of the Pipeline squad that lost to 3-1 Prisons last Friday during the KVF league.

Commenting on the development, national team coach Paul Bitok acknowledged receipt of the letter.