Fast-rising setter out of Malkia Strikers squad

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok gives instructions to his charges during their Olympics qualifier against Egypt at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaoundé on January 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Interestingly, Mutinda was part of the Pipeline squad that lost to 3-1 Prisons last Friday during the KVF league.
  • Commenting on the development, national team coach Paul Bitok acknowledged receipt of the letter.
  • "We have till the end of the week to decide if we will call up another player or work with the ones we have. We started training but we are focusing more on physical fitness before we start ball work later. We are glad all our coronaviru tests came back negative and we are good to go," noted Bitok.

Fast-rising setter Esther Mutinda has pulled out of the provisonal Malkia Strikers squad for this year's Tokyo Olympic Games

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.