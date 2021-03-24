Fast-rising setter out of Malkia Strikers squad
What you need to know:
- Interestingly, Mutinda was part of the Pipeline squad that lost to 3-1 Prisons last Friday during the KVF league.
- Commenting on the development, national team coach Paul Bitok acknowledged receipt of the letter.
- "We have till the end of the week to decide if we will call up another player or work with the ones we have. We started training but we are focusing more on physical fitness before we start ball work later. We are glad all our coronaviru tests came back negative and we are good to go," noted Bitok.
Fast-rising setter Esther Mutinda has pulled out of the provisonal Malkia Strikers squad for this year's Tokyo Olympic Games
Mutinda, who plays for the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League side Kenya Pipeline, had been drafted in the provisional squad of 20 players that reported to residential camp at Kasarani on Monday.
Mutinda was to jostle for two slots available for setters alongside KCB's Emmaculate Nekesa, Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons) and experienced Jane Wacu, who is away in Seychelles with Anse Royale.
Reached for comment, Mutinda said she is still recovering from a stomach surgery and wouldn't be able to keep up with the vigorous national team training program.
"I'm humbled that I received a call up to go and represent my country, but sadly I will not honour. I wrote to KVF and the technical bench on Tuesday informing them of my circumstances, but I'm yet to receive their feedback.However, in future, I will be available for selection. I wish the team all the best ahead of the assignment," said the Kwanthanze alumnus
Interestingly, Mutinda was part of the Pipeline squad that lost to 3-1 Prisons last Friday during the KVF league.
Commenting on the development, national team coach Paul Bitok acknowledged receipt of the letter.
"We have till the end of the week to decide if we will call up another player or work with the ones we have. We started training but we are focusing more on physical fitness before we start ball work later. We are glad all our coronaviru tests came back negative and we are good to go," noted Bitok.