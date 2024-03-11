Fast-rising Kipchumba eyes gold with Kenya in Accra

At 20 years old, General Service Unit (GSU) libero Hudson Kipchumba has created a niche for himself in the Kenya men's volleyball team, Wafalme Stars.

Kipchumba received his maiden national team call-up early this year during the African Games qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt where Kenya finished second behind winners Egypt to qualify for the continental event in Accra, Ghana.

He was one of the two liberos in Cairo alongside James Mutero of Trailblazers as experienced Sam Juma of Kenya Ports Authority was overlooked.

Kipchumba rose to the occasion during the qualifiers in Cairo and also made the squad for the African Games. The team makes a return to the event since their last participation during the 2011 edition in Maputo, Mozambique where they bagged bronze.

Kipchumba was only 13 then.

"It's humbling that I was chosen as the only libero in the team. This is a huge task and that goes to show the trust the technical bench has in me.

“This is my second appearance in the national team and I'm looking forward to a better performance. I have a long way to go and grow, but I'm determined to make it count and cement my position in the team," said Kipchumba.

"It is rewarding that I impressed on my debut thus earning me the second call up and I want to keep on working hard.

“I know there will be healthy competition in this department and that's the beauty of it. But for now, I just want to play well, together with my teammates to post good results. We are a good side capable of causing upsets,” he added.

Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President Paul Bitok spoke highly of Kipchumba.

"He is a special player. It was shocking that in our attacking statistics in the training, Kipchumba was ranked first despite being a libero. He is swift and his reaction is good. That shows his capabilities and I know his future is bright," said Bitok.

When Kipchumba cleared Form Four at Cheptil High School in 2022, his elder brother Daniel Kiptoo wanted him to join him at the Administration Police of Kenya.

Instead, Kipchumba turned down the request and chose to keep his word of joining his coach William Stanley at Kahawa Wendani Volleyball Club.

"I thought we could make a good combination and partnership. After several attempts to lure him to my team fell on deaf ears, I decided to let go and allow him to forge his own route. Looking back now, I'm happy I respected his decision," said Kiptoo.

“His career has picked up and it's on a steady rise. I have not played for the national team just yet, but who knows, hopefully someday I will play alongside my brother," added Kiptoo.

Kipchumba was born into a sporting family. His father, Kennedy Kihima is a retired teacher and a volleyball coach, while his mother, Judith Kihima played netball in high school. His other siblings Esther, Sylvia, and Joel play netball and football respectively.

"I connected with coach Stanley during the volleyball tournament in Kapsabet in 2020. He guided and moulded me while I played for Kahawa," he reveals.

The left-handed libero is indebted to Kenya men's team captain and setter Brian Melly for advising him to switch playing positions.

"I remember during the estate games, we were playing another team which Melly was part of and when the match ended, he pulled me aside and told me I was a good player who deserved a good team. He told me to go to the General Service Unit,” says Kipchumba.

"Melly then advised me to change position from opposite hitter to libero position. He said the positioning of my hands when receiving balls was perfect and I just needed to adjust and practice more often to master the art," he recalls.

"Last year, I had a successful season despite GSU losing the local title to Kenya Prisons. Playing almost all the league and open tournament matches helped me to gain confidence.