Faith Chepng’etich ready for Sifa Hassan duel in Tokyo

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • In the 2016 Rio Games, Chepng’etich managed to beat a rich field after bagging victory in 4:08.92, finishing ahead of Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba (4:10.27) and USA’s Jennifer Simpson.
  • Coming out of the woods after long period due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chepng’etich said that there have been great performances from various athletes and this might happen during the Olympic Games.

Olympic 1,500m women's champion Faith Chepng’etich is optimistic that she will retain her title at the Tokyo Games.

