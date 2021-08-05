Chepng'etich, Kimeli continue Kenya's medal hunt

Faith Kipyegon

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (R) wins ahead of Ethiopia's Freweyni Gebreezibeher in the women's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Global Sports Communication manages both treble-chasing Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Kenya’s defending champion Faith Chepg’etich Kipyegon
  • On a night Kenya expects to increase its medal count, Chepg’etich will be the lone ranger in the battle against Hassan who has already won one (5,000m) of three races she is setting out to win
  • Like in the women’s 1,500m, there will be just one Kenyan, 22-year-old Nicholas Kimeli, on the start line

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.