Chepng'etich, Kimeli continue Kenya's medal hunt

In Tokyo

Jos Hermens’ dilemma is a good problem to have.

The former Dutch distance running champion runs Global Sports Communication (GSC), an athlete and event management company based in Nijmegen, in the Netherlands.

GSC manages both treble-chasing Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Kenya’s defending champion Faith Chepg’etich Kipyegon who come head-on in the women’s 1,500 metres final on Friday night at 9.50pm local time (3.50pm Kenyan time).

Also in Hermen’s stable is world marathon record holder and defending champion Eliud Kipchoge among other stars.

On a night Kenya expects to increase its medal count, Chepng’etich will be the lone ranger in the battle against Hassan who has already won one (5,000m) of three races she is setting out to win.

The third is Saturday’s 10,000m final in which she will square it out with, among others, Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Ethiopia’s world record holder Letesenbet Gidey.

Interestingly, like Ethiopia-born Hassan, Gidey is managed by GSC.

On Friday night, Kenya will also be chasing a medal in the men’s 5,000m final from 9pm local time (3pm Kenyan time).

And like in the women’s 1,500m, there will be just one Kenyan, 22-year-old Nicholas Kimeli, on the start line.

After winning the 1,500m gold at the Rio Games in 2016, Chepng’etich took time off to have a baby and is excited to get back in shape.