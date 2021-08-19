Experienced Bii targets gold in Tokyo Paralympics

Paralympian Wilson Bii .

Paralympian Wilson Bii (right) and his guide Robert Tarus (left) pose for a photo in Team Kenya colours for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics at Utalii Hotel in Nairobi on July 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In his Paralympics debut at the 2012 Games held in London, Bii opted out of the 5000m race in the third lap, after the going became tough due to an ankle injury he was nursing.
  • The father of one claimed bronze in the 2016 event staged in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in a personal best time of 15:22.96.

Wilson Bii is banking on the wealth of experience he has gained from previous games for success in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics set for August 24 to September 5.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.