Ex-Malkia Strikers star Wacu finally receives promotion badge

Flamboyant Kenya Prisons setter Jane Wacu Tuesday officially received the badge of the armband of the Senior Agent at the Kenya Prisons Staff Service Training College in Ruiru in Kiambu County.

The ceremony was conducted by Deputy Commandant Susan Majere.

Wacu, a former Malkia Strikers player, arrived in the country on Monday night from Seychelles where she plies her trade.

Wacu was in July promoted to Senior Sergeant alongside former national team players Diana Khisa, Brackcides Agala and Kenya Prisons assistant coach Dennis Mokua.

"It’s a great feeling to earn the ranks and I’m indebted to the Kenya Prisons for the gesture. The development goes to shows that patience pays and I can only hope for the best going forward. I’m looking forward to serve the wardens the best way I know how.

In July, I received the information of my promotion when I was in Seychelles and I didn’t believe it, but the badge I have received today has proved me wrong and I’m happy. I’m glad that I was chosen among the many players," she added.

In April, Kenya Volleyball Federation Technical Director David Lung’aho was promoted to Chief inspector having previously served as Inspector.