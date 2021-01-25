Equity Bank eye play-off slot after bright start

After picking a point each from Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions General Service Unit(GSU) men's team and former champions Kenya Prisons over the weekend, Equity Bank believe a top-four finish at the end of regular season is possible.

The Bankers missed a play-offs slot by a whisker in 2018 and 2019, finishing fifth and team coach Sammy Kirongo says they will go all the way to qualify for the play-offs this season.

"Our best is yet come but forcing the big two( GSU and Prisons) to five-set thrillers shows something. Our main objective this season is to play in the play-offs.

We are going to intensify training as we look forward to the forthcoming fixtures. We have a relatively young squad that is eager to deliver and that is something we are proud of," said Kirongo, a former men and women's national team coach.

The Bankers succumbed to GSU 2-3(16-25,25-21,25-18,25-22 and 13-15) and Prisons 2-3(3-2 (25-17,25-27,27-29,25-16 and 15-13), but beat Kenya Army 3-0(25-15,25-19,25-15).

The results left them with five points from three matches, one behind Prisons who have six points from three matches.

Prisons defeated Kenya Army 3-0(25-15,25-22,25-16) and picked a point against GSU in their 2-3 loss (21-25,25-18,25-23,29-27 and 12-15). They then amassed two points against Equity Bank in their 3-2 (25-17,25-27,27-29,25-16 and 15-13) win.

Champions GSU have seven points from three matches after collecting three wins over the weekend. They recorded a 3-0 (25-23,25-16,25-14) win against Kenya Army, secured four points after their identical 3-2 wins against Kenya Prisons and Equity Bank.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) top the table standings with nine points thanks to wins against Kenya Defence Forces (3-0), Kenya Forest Service( 3-1) and Mombasa Prisons (3-0).

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said they intend to stay at the top.

"If the first leg results are anything to go by, then there are no clear favourites atleast for now. But we hope to be in the play-offs," said Kosgei.

In the women's category, former champions Kenya Pipeline top the league standings with six points from two wins against league returnees Nairobi Water (25-13,25-18,25-18) and league debutants Nairobi Prisons (25-17,25-17,25-15).

Pipeline team captain Rose Magoi said there is more ground to cover and remains hopeful the team will get better in their subsequent league matches.

KCB are second with four points from one win against Directorate of Criminal Investigation (25-18,25-19,25-16) and a 2-3(24-26,26-28,25-21,25-16) loss against champions Kenya Prisons.

Prisons complete the top three positions with three points after their win against KCB.