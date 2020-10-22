Young Mogeni living his boyhood dream in Sweden

Enock Mogeni is living his boyhood dream after signing an eight-month professional contract with Swedish side Sodertelge Volleyball Club.

The Kenya Ports Authority player, who was instrumental when the Coastal team defied odds to finish second behind champions General Service Unit (GSU) during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League, said the best is yet to come.

“I played my first match last weekend. It’s a sweet feeling that my dream of playing professional volleyball is finally here. I grabbed the opportunity with both hands as my aspiration is to play in the Swedish National League. I’m happy and excited even though it is very cold in Sweden. I am about to experience winter for the first time,” said the fast-rising player who is undertaking a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information and Technology at Strathmore University.

Sodertelge's Kenyan opposite player Enock Mogeni (second left) blocks the ball during their Swedish topflight league match against Falkenberg on September 27, 2020. Mogeni, a Strathmore University student and player, recently joined the Swedish outfit after impressing for KPA last year. Photo credit: Pool | Sodertelge

Mogeni honed his skills at the Madaraka-based institution having joined them in 2016 from Kenyatta University as a rookie.

His displays for Strathmore's men's volleyball team "Jaguars" in the university league under the tutelage of Malkia Strikers assistant coach Josp Barasa, caught the eye of KPA who fielded him during last year's play-offs.

His short stint with the Dockers proved to be a turning point in his career as he was named best attacker in the national league last year, a feat that opened doors for foreign suitors.

Strathmore University opposite player Enock Mogeni (left) blocks the ball during their Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) league match against Multi-Media University in this undated file photo. Photo credit: Pool

The reigning KVF best attacker was named Man of the Match in his maiden appearance as his new club fell to Vingaker 2-3 last weekend in the elite Division League.

“It’s competitive down here, but I will strive and give my best. My journey has begun and there is no turning back. I want to use this chance to explore career growth. My performance here might open doors for other Kenyan players to sign up for clubs in Sweden. The higher the number of professional players we have in our men’s volleyball national team will greatly improve performance,” he said.

Strathmore Jaguars opposite player Enock Mogeni (left) receives the Coaches award from Strathmore University Dean of Students Paul Ochieng' during the institution's annual sports gala award on February 2, 2018. Photo credit: Pool

Mogeni, who was a joy to watch during the KVF play-offs, said judging from last weekend’s matches, the Swedish League is competitive. But he was quick to add that he will stand to be counted.

“I want to learn as much as I can. It is a totally different ball game here, but the experience and exposure is on another level. I hope that when my contract runs out, the club will be persuaded to extend my stay,” said the 23-year-old.

Mogeni joins a growing list of players who are attached to clubs abroad including the Kenya Prisons duo of Michael Chemos and Sila Kipruto who ply their trade in Saudi Arabia and Israel, respectively, as well as General Service Unit’s Abiud Chirchir who plays in Tunisia..

