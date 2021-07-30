Budding Korir eager to fill Rudisha's giant shoes

Kenya's hopes of defending the men’s 800 metres title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games rests squarely on US-based athletes Emmanuel Korir and Michael Saruni as well as Ferguson Rotich.

With defending champion and world record holder, David Rudisha missing in action, Kenyans will be banking on the trio to deliver the medals.

The men’s 800m heats will be held early Saturday morning with Kenyan athletes eyeing a place in the final.

This season is perhaps an ideal year for the 26-year-old Emmanuel Korir, after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology from University of Texas in USA in May.

He also qualified for his first Olympics in June where he will be representing Kenya in the 400m and 800m races.

Korir told Nation Sport that he went to the US with an aim of getting a degree but his performance in athletics improved tremendously after he was encouraged by his coach Paul Ereng to continue pursuing the sport.

But it wasn't always smooth, he says. In 2016, he performed dismally during the national Olympics trials but interestingly it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

"Going to US my aim was to come back with a degree, gain skills and knowledge to better my life.

"I remember I was disappointed because I came last during the Olympic trials in 2016 despite registering a good time of 1:46. Paul Ereng, who is my current coach told me that was a good run, and asked if I could join him in the US and I agreed," said Korir in an interview at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret earlier before joining the bubble camp.

In 2017, while still a fresh man at the UTEP University, Korir registered some breathtaking performances, breaking the 600m indoor world record in a time of 1:14.97. He also ran a world lead of 1:42.05 in 800m in addition to dominating college meets in the US.

However, he missed the chance to represent Kenya at the 2017 London World Championships and didn't make it to the 800m final in the subsequent edition in Doha in 2019.

"Here I am today representing my country in the coming Olympics in Tokyo and I am expecting something good. I will come back with a medal because that’s my target despite the stiff challenge expected at the Games," added Korir.

Korir finished third at the national Olympics trials that were held at Kasarani in June. He will be teaming up with college mate Saruni who won the trials with Rotich finishing second.

He is also the only Kenyan who has qualified for the 400m race but he says he'll be focusing more on the two-lap race in future.

"I decided to take 800m because I have passion for it and one has time to react in the second lap compared to the 400m race which is very competitive. We have athletes who are now clocking 43 seconds and you know sprinting is hard because you just start and go all the way until you finish the race,” he said.