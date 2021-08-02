El Bakkali ends Kenya's steeplechase dominance at Tokyo Olympics

Soufiane El Bakkali

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali wins the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Moroccan clocked 8:08.90, Girma was second in 8:10.38 while Kigen returned 8:11.50 to claim bronze
  • Since Amos Biwott’s exploits at Mexico 1968, Kenya had never failed to win gold in the Olympic Games men’s steeplechase final
  • It was still anybody's race at the last water jump where Wale fell on the wet track leaving Kigen, Girma and El Bakkali assured of at least a medal


In Tokyo

