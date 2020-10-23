Egypt’s Elwan fights to keep CAVB presidency in polls

Amr Elwan's 19-year reign as the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) president will come under test during Electoral Congress to be conducted virtually due to coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

Elwan, a surgeon by profession and the Federation International De Volleyball (FIVB) executive vice president and treasuer will be challenged by Moroccan Volleyball Federation chairperson Hajij Bouchra.

Incumbent Elwani from Egypt who has been CAVB president since 2001 took over the baton from Louhry Gui Gui from Cote D'Ivoire and face off with familiar opponent Bouchra who is also FIVB vice president of the Executive Committee and CAVB member of the Executive Committee and the board of directors.

Fifty-four national federations across the continent are set to vote in either the incumbent Elwan, 74, who will be seeking his sixth term or Bouchra, 51, who was recently appointed to the International Olympic Committee’s Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission.

Bouchra is regarded one of the “poster girls” of volleyball because she grew through the ranks as an international player before she went into administration.

Close home, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) chairman Waithaka Kioni will be seeking another term as one of the five vice presidents at the CAVB.

Kioni remained optimistic ahead of the elections, saying hopefully his input in the sport will play a part in his re -appointment.

"It will be an interesting process and a lot is expected but at the end of the day, federations verdict will carry the day," said Kioni.

The positions to be contested during the polls are that of the president, first vice president, five vice presidents, two positions for gender minority, and zone presidents.

