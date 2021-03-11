Egypt rules football star Aboutrika remains on 'terror' list

Egypt's Al-Ahly forward Mohamed Aboutrika reacts with joy after scoring a goal against Japan's San Frecce Hiroshima during their 2012 Club World Cup quarter-final match in Toyota on December 9, 2012.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Brotherhood was outlawed in 2013, months after the army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who hailed from the movement.
  • The court's initial decision was then published in the state gazette in 2018, to which he and the other defendants appealed.

Cairo, Egypt

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.