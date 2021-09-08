Egypt appoint new coach after El-Badry's sacking



What you need to know:

  • The Portuguese will take over from El-Badry, who was dismissed Monday in the wake of a 1-1 draw in Gabon.
  • Egypt's sluggish performance against Gabon on Sunday, in which they needed a 90th-minute equaliser to rescue a point, and a laboured 1-0 win against Angola in their opening World Cup qualifier, had prompted furious criticism from disappointed fans on social media.

Cairo

