Durant fires US into fourth straight Olympic basketball gold

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the USA Men's National Team handles the ball as Nicolas Batum #5 of the France Men's National Team plays defense during the Gold Medal Game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Saitama Super Arena on August 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Ned Dishman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Americans started slowly but earned a 22-18 lead after the first quarter and were 44-39 ahead at halfway, then survived some nervous late moments to prove the doubters wrong.
  • Gregg Popovich's men had headed to Tokyo after defeats to Nigeria and Australia in lead-up exhibition matches, sparking questions around their global dominance.
  • They then crashed to seventh-ranked France in their opening group game, their first defeat at an Olympics since the 2004 edition in Athens.

Saitama, Japan

