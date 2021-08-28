Down but not out: Beaten Kipruto keen to fight on in memory of champion father

Kenya's Felix Kipruto

Kenya's Felix Kipruto fields media questions after the 1,500 metres' T11 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the National Stadium on August 28, 2021. He finished sixth in the race. 


 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

  • Kemei also won the 1,500m gold at the 1991 All Africa Games in Cairo and held the Kenya record at 3:31.40 over the distance
  • Kipruto said being a lone ranger in the race disadvantaged him, coupled with an injury to his right leg just as he tackled the final lap
  • Kipruto won’t give up just yet as he has vowed to strike gold on the track in honour of his late father before shifting to the marathon


In Tokyo

