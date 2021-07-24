Djokovic sinks Dellien to launch quest for Olympic gold

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Bolivia's Hugo Dellien during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles first round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • World number one Djokovic is bidding to become the first man to win a Golden Grand Slam, after victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021.
  • The Serb, a 2008 Olympic bronze medallist in Beijing, will take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 32 at Ariake Tennis Park.

