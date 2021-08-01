Distance runner Hassan to try for Olympic treble

Agnes Tirop

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (right) crosses the finish line to win the race ahead of second-placed Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop (left) in the women's 5000m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, Hassan had hinted she could drop one of the events.
  • "I never said I would compete in three events," she said. "I just take them one by one... I have a lot of pressure, like Covid and the weather."

Tokyo

