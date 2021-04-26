Debutantes KPA look to end tourney on a high

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team will play Port Douala( Cameroon) in the position 5-6 classification match in the ongoing African Clubs Championship in Tunis, Tunisia Monday.

KPA saw off neighbors Nemostars of Uganda 3-0(25-18,26-24,25-19) at the Zouaoui arena in the position 5-8 classification match Sunday.

Doula came from a set down to wallop Kenyan champiosn General Service Unit( GSU) 3-1 (16-25,25-23,25-21,25-20). GSU will play Nemostar in the position 7-8 play offs.

KPA setter Elijah Bosire said they can only get better.

"The results against Nemostars was a plus. We now switch focus to the next and final match of the event. But whatever the outcome, we will take it with both hands because reaching this stage in our first time of asking is really something.

The more we line up against teams here, the more we improve. But generally, it has been a learning curve for us and we only hope for better performance in the forthcoming events," said Bosire, twin brother of Nairobi Prisons setter Florence.

Florence is currently away with Kenya Prisons in the ongoing women's Africa Clubs Championship in Kelibia.

She is holding brief for Joy Lusenaka, who is currently in the bubble training with the national women's volleyball team at the Kasarani indoor arena, ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Zamalek(Egypt) reached their 13th final thanks to a 3-0(25-23,25-18,25-19) win against Swehly of Libya in one of the semifinals.