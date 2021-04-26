Debutantes KPA look to end tourney on a high

Kenya Ports Authority opposite Enock Mogeni (right) spikes the ball against Zamalek during their quarter-finals match of the men's African Clubs Championship at the Zouaoui Indoor Arena in Tunis, Tunisia on April 23, 2021.

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • Zamalek(Egypt) reached their 13th final thanks to a 3-0(25-23,25-18,25-19) win against Swehly of Libya in one of the semifinals.
  • The Egyptians will play the winner of the match between Esperance and Kelibia both from Tunisia in the finals as they chase their sixth title.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team will play Port Douala( Cameroon) in the position 5-6 classification match in the ongoing African Clubs Championship in Tunis, Tunisia Monday.

