De Grasse stuns Lyles to win Olympic 200m gold

Andre de Grasse

First-placed Canada's Andre De Grasse celebrates after winning the men's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • De Grasse took gold in 19.62sec, holding off a fierce challenge from Kenny Bednarek of the United States who took silver in 19.68sec.
  • World 200m champion Noah Lyles claimed bronze in 19.74sec.

Tokyo, Japan

