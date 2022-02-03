DCI optimistic youthful squad will step up

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women's team coach Daniel Bor has faith in his fringe players ahead of this weekend's Kenya Volleyball Federation National League second leg at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa.

This is after five of his key players decamped to other clubs at the end of last season.

On-form outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo and middle blocker Caroline Sirengo, crossed over to Kenya Pipeline while the trio of libero Josephine Wafula, setter Faith Imodia and attacker Marion Indeche joined KCB Women's Volleyball Team.

Speaking on Wednesday during the team's training session at the National Youth Service grounds in Nairobi, Bor said the exit of the five players has left a big gap in his squad.

"They were key players and their presence was felt during the last year's Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs in Mombasa where we managed to snatch two sets from champions Kenya Prisons and also took one set from KCB. That shows that we were a competitive side. I'm quite sure if I had the same players I would challenge for the title," bemoaned Bor.

"However, I'm once again building a team from the players who didn't get chance to play in the previous seasons and I'm encouraged with their commitment in training. It's however fulfilling if some of the players I have nurtured are poached by other clubs," Bor added.

Peris Kanus, Lydia Too and Mercy Iminza are experienced players that remained.

DCI have signed Vivian Bor from New Light Academy Secondary School as well as outside hitters Joan Ngeiywa and Penina Nanjala who were unattached.

"Bor, Ngeiywa and Nanjala are coming up well and It's just a matter of time before they become the most-sought after players," said Bor.

DCI will take on Kenya Prisons in their opening league fixture on Saturday and Bor has promised the defending champions a tough match.

"We want to go out there and play well. I have a depleted squad but I will not fold my hands and cry about it. We will give our best. We had a good match in our last meeting against Prisons and we hope to pick from where we left," said Bor.