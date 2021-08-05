Day 8 of Olympic Games athletics: All eyes on indefatigable Sifan Hassan

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (centre) wins ahead of Britain's Laura Muir (R) in the women's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • assan has targeted an unprecedented treble of golds in Tokyo, meaning her programme is peppered with heats and finals throughout the nine-day schedule at the Olympic track in Tokyo.
  • Her campaign got off to a perfect start with victory in the 5000m before she turned her attention to the 1500m.
  • Awaiting the Ethiopia-born Hassan in the final of the shortest of her chosen three disciplines will be Kenya's defending champion Faith Kipyegon.

Tokyo, Japan

