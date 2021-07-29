Date set for 2021 Afcon draws

Harambee Stars Captain Michael Olunga (right) walks out of the pitch as Liverpool  and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah waves to his fans after their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.



Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Sierra Leone, which was the last country to qualify, will return to the continent's flagship competition for the first time in 26 years, after their second participation in South Africa 1996.
  • Other countries that have also qualified include champions Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The official draw ceremony for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be held in Yaounde, Cameroon on August 17, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced. 

