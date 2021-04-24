CS Sfaxien outlast Kenya Prisons in five-set thriller

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Kenya Prisons suffered their first defeat at the 2021 African Clubs Championship going down 2-3 (25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-9) to Tunisian champions CS Sfaxien in their crunch Group A match here at the Aissa Ben Nasr Hall.

After losing the first set, Prisons regrouped to win the second with youngster Meldine Sande stepping off the bench to inspire the Kenyan champions to a remarkable comeback.

Sfaxien reclaimed their lead by winning the third set but David Lung'aho's charges replied by winning the fourth to set up the lottery.

And when it mattered most, inexperience and individual errors returned to haunt this Prisons side which is missing six key players who are away with the national team in Kenya.

Sande crashed her service on the net while Yvonne Wavinya failed to receive well. Then skipper Brackcides Agala uncharacteristically sent her attack out of court while Lydia Maiyo was blocked in the last piece of action as Sfaxien sealed the decisive fifth set 15-9.

Despite the loss, Lung'aho chose to focus on the positives that featured impressive debuts for Sande and setter Herma Jepyego as well as good defence from middle blockers Anne Lowem and Shyrine Jepkemboi.

“The biggest lesson we have learnt is that we can lose despite the fact that we have good players. I’m happy because the performance has been very good. In fact, I didn’t expect them to play that way especially Meldine, Lowem and Shyrine,” observed Lung'aho.

“We have played a tough match which has opened our girls up and they will now be ready to fight. It gives us the motivation to fight even further, I want to believe that if we make it to the semi-final then we can easily make it to the final,” he added.

Prisons struggled with reception in the first set as Sfax duo of Szdzygiee Sandra and Mohamed Jihene carried the hosts to an 8-6 lead at the first technical timeout. Mahjebi Badra then widened the gap to 16-8 with her float service proving tricky for Prisons receivers.

Lung'aho summoned Sande from the bench to replace Wavinya but the damage was already done as Sfax bagged the first set 25-18.

Sande remained on court for the second set and made her presence felt as Prisons led 8-6 at the first interval. Shyrine Jepkemboi’s aces carried Prisons to a 16-11 lead at the second interval before two aces from Agala secured the set at 25-16.

A similar scoreline ensued in the third set, this time Sfax on the right end of the result having led 8-7 and 16-13 in the first and second technical timeouts respectively.

A defiant Prisons refused to go down, picking themselves up in the fourth set with youngsters Jepyego, Jepkemboi, Sande and the evergreen Agala combining to secure the set at 25-17.

“I’m impressed with the blocking because we’ve blocked so many balls especially Shyrine. Our attackers like Meldine and Wavinya also did well. When you have a team like this one where you have experienced players and young ones it gives you good balance,” said Lung'aho.

In the decider, Sfax outside hitter Galai Chourouk made the most of her height advantage to power her attacks above Jepyego’s blocks. Individual mistakes from Prisons duo of Wavinya and Sande didn’t help their cause as Sfax led 8-5 at the change of sides.

Lung'aho sought to bring back the experienced Maiyo on court but it was a little too late.