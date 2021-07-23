Crowds gather outside Tokyo stadium for Olympics opening ceremony

Olympic super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa with her husband John Sledge

Olympic super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa (left), who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, looks up the sky with her husband John Sledge (right) as Blue Impulse, Japan's Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) aerobatic team, performed a display to form the Olympic rings in the skies over Tokyo on July 23, 2021, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Only a few hundred dignitaries and officials will be allowed into the 68,000-capacity venue to watch the opening extravaganza of the Games that were postponed last year because of the pandemic
  • Nearby, crowds milled around the Olympic museum next to the renovated stadium, and lined up for the chance to take a photo in front of an installation of the multi-coloured Games rings
  • Some came from even further afield to be part of the experience, including Chinese citizen Cho Kouko, who travelled from Osaka in western Japan

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.