Uganda hit Kenya in T20 tournament

Hosts Kenya on Tuesday lost by eight wickets to Uganda in the opening match of their four-nation women’s Twenty20 (T20) tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana.

The start of the match was delayed for more than an hour due to the morning showers in Nairobi.

It was the reason the overs were reduced to 10 to accommodate the afternoon match pitting the hosts and Tanzania.

Uganda, who won the toss and elected to field first, slammed 58 runs for the loss of two wickets in 10 overs of their innings.

Kenya had set a target of 54 runs for the loss of three wickets in their innings.

Kenya’s captain Queentor Abel caught by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako off Evelyn Anyipo's delivery in the third over.

Abel. who opened for the hosts alongside Mary Mwangi, managed just seven runs off seven balls. Two overs later, Mwangi was bowled-out by Sarah Akiteng.

Mwangi, a right hand batter, hit 13 runs from 21 balls with two fours.

Sharon Juma was run out by Janet Mbazazi in the seventh over while Daisy Njoronge and Venasa Ooko were all not out.

Juma and Ooko scored 11 runs each off 10 and eight deliveries respectively while Njoroge hit seven runs from 13 balls.

Uganda’s opening partnership of Kevin Awino and Alako was strong since it was until in the 6.5th that is was shuttered when Melvin Khagoitsa caught the latter off Abel’s bowling.

Awino and Alako combined for 40 runs with the latter scoring the most at 27 from 21 balls with a four and a six.