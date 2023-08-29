Top ICC official visits Kenya for cricket development talks

Having cricket at the African Games and Olympic Games will create a new frontier and base that will help grow the game across Africa continent and the world.

Visiting International Cricket Council (ICC) General Manager of Global Development, William Glenwright, said that it would be a blessing if the organisers of African Games scheduled for next year in Ghana include cricket as their new sport.

Glenwright noted that they are patiently waiting for a response from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to give cricket the greenlight for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

In August 2021, the ICC confirmed its plans to bid for the inclusion of cricket (Twenty 20) at the Olympics, starting with the 2028 Summer Olympics and the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Cricket was played at the Olympics for the first time during the second edition of the Games in 1900 Paris where Great Britain beat the French Athletic Club Union mixed team by 158 runs.

Cricket tournament was scheduled for the 1904 Summer Olympics held in St. Louis, United States but was eventually cancelled, not to happen again.

“The games being played at the Africa Games will be important news and a huge statement in exposing the game to new countries besides developing new markets and audiences,” said Glenwright, who is in the country to hold consultative meetings with Cricket Kenya and stakeholders.

“We hope our bid for the reintroduction of the game at the 2028 Olympics will succeed since our membership has grown to 108,” said Glenwright.

Glenwright said Kenya is their key partner in the development of the game owing to its rich heritage of the game by virtue of having reached the Cricket World Cup semi-final in 2003, and having once held the One Day International Status.

Glenwright said he is happy that both the education and sports ministries have shown interest, which is a key catalyst that will contribute to the growth of the game and vision.

“I have been able to meet CK new board members and we appreciate the game has been through difficulties and that they want to restore Kenya’s past glory,” said Glenwright. “We are happy that stability has been found at CK and players can go play the game.”

Glenwright said that CK must now work to take the game to new communities and regions across the country if they are to develop a strong base for the national team.

“The game needs to get to the schools if we are to have any meaningful development and we are here to support CK,” said Glenwright.

The ICC stripped the country off the ODI status in 2015 owing to wrangles and poor performance and the situation worsened when ICC also stopped funding CK activities of up to Sh70 million annually in 2019 until a new constitution and office were in place.

A new office led by Manoj Narshi Patel was elected in February last year, ending years of wrangles in CK leadership and the local game.

That saw Kenya go back to hosting international cricket matches after almost a decade when Nepal played a series of matches at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club ground in August last year.