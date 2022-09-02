Ton-up Sheikh powers Nepal past Kenya in ODI opener

Opener Aasif Sheikh smashed a century to lead Nepal to seven wickets win over Kenya in their first One Day International match at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

Sheikh, who lasted on the crease until the 43.5 overs, starred for coach Prabhakar Manoj’s side with an impeccable 110 runs off 120 balls including 12 fours and two sixes.

He was deservedly named Man of the Match.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bat first in this first match of their three-match series, setting a target of 218 runs all-out.

Nepal successfully chased down the target hitting 221 runs for the loss of three wickets in the 47.2 overs of their innings.

The tourists’ stand-in captain Rohit Kumar said everything in the match went “according to our plan. Because we want to finish on top, we will give out best in every match.”

Kenya’s coach David Obuya blamed the top order batting of his side.

“We are struggling with our top order batting. We lost four quick wickets. We tried to recover with Rakep Patel and Collins Obuya but again towards the end, we did not finish the way we wanted,” said Obuya.

Patel, Obuya and Irfan Karim put in a decent day in the office for Kenya.

Just like in their five-match Twent20 series, won 3-2 by Nepal, Kenya got off to a disappointing start when they lost two wickets in the first three overs.

Opener Sukhdeep Singh was caught and bowled by Sompal Kami in the 0.5 overs with just six runs off five balls including a four to his name.

His fellow opener Alex Obanda was dismissed for a duck in the 3.2 overs off the eighth ball that he faced.

Number three batsman Karim steadied the rocky Kenyan batting. He lifted the mood of the home fans when he smashed a four off the fifth ball. He eventually scored 30 runs off 41 balls including five fours and a six before being bowled out in the 12.5 overs by Pawan Sarraf.

Impressive Rakep who came in the 8.2 overs after Nelson Odhiambo was dismissed top scored for Kenya with 67 runs from 75 balls including seven fours and two sixes.

The Kanbis Sports Club man who was caught by Rohit Kumar as he attempted to hoist Aadil Ansari to Forest Road.

Obuya smashed 62 runs off 118 balls including one four and a six. He was run out by Rohit in the 44.3 overs.

Sachin Budhia suffered the same fate three overs later.

Budhia left for the showers with 26 runs to his name off 21 balls including a four and two sixes.

Nepal’s opening partnership of Arjun Saud and Aasif Sheikh set up a solid base for the visitors with 141 runs.