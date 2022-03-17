Third community cricket training centre opened in Umoja

East Africa Character Development Trust (EACDT) has opened up a third cricket training facility in Nairobi.

The Community Cricket Centre, which has two training nets and a centre wicket, was opened at Unity Primary School in Umoja, Nairobi by Sir Rodney Aldridge from the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Sir Rodney through the Aldridge Foundation has since November last year opened similar centres in Kawangware and at Ngewe Primary School at the Tatu City Centre.

Aldridge Foundation funds several community projects under EACDT that works in socially challenged areas in and around Nairobi with up to 4,200 boys and girls each week promoting character development and life skill through cricket.

The programme has been in operation since 2014 and is run by a team of 20 young Kenyans who are trained Character Educators and qualified cricket coaches.

Over 14,000 youngsters have been involved in the programme since 2014.

The Aldridge Foundation funds similar academies in the UK that promote both cricket and other sports and academics.

Rodney noted that using cricket to promote character development and life skills should nurture the belief in young people that there is no limit to what they can achieve if they put their heart and mind to it.

“The future of Kenya cricket lies in the community and we hope this initiative will encourage other corporates and individuals to support EACDT in our aim to expand this programme countrywide,” said Rodney.