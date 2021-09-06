Tarandeep Singh: Superb bowling lifted Sir Ali over Ruaraka

Sir Ali acting captain Tarandeep Singh has praised his teammates following their 3- run victory over Ruaraka in the NPCA 50 Overs League.

Tarandeep was called upon to fill the void left behind by his younger brother Sunny Singh who was away in Kampala on national team duties.

Sir Ali played without their four key players, three of who travelled with the national team to Uganda and batsman Sandip Adole who is nursing a groin Injury.

"I’m glad the boys did not disappoint in the absence of our star players. At one point, we were in deep waters, with the score on 9 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, but after that, Prinshu Yadav played an outstanding innings and carried the team through with his 106 runs. Abdul Rehman smashed a brilliant 69,” he said.

“We bowled very well as a unit with good help from the wicket," said Tarandeep who praised the Prinshu-Rehman partnership.

"They had a great partnership and as the match wore on we didn't panic as they took risks when it really mattered. Our bowling has been our main strength. Irfan Elahi played a key role in taking crucial wickets," Tarandeep added.

Sir Ali won the toss and elected to bat. Prinshu was outstanding with the century but was caught out by Keval Bhuva.

At Nairobi Jaffreys, hosts Swamibapa handed champions Kanbis a 5wickets blow with Dhwani Patel smashing 118. Kanbis won the toss and elected to bat.

Maurice Ouma was the acting captain of the Swamibapa in the absence of Rushab Patel, who is also away on national team duty in Kampala.

Like Sir Ali, Swamibapa also missed the services of Nehemiah Odhiambo, Peter Koech and Rushab Patel.

It was a double celebration as Swamibapa B defeated Sikh Union B by 6 wickets.

Ngara Sports Club "A" rolled over Obuya Cricket Academy ((OCA) by 6 wickets while Cutchi Leva (SCLSP A) lost to Nairobi Gymkhana by 25 runs.