Taliban and Afghan flags side by side at 'unity' cricket match

Spectators wave Afghanistan's and Taliban flags as they watch the Twenty20 cricket trial match

Spectators wave Afghanistan's and Taliban flags as they watch the Twenty20 cricket trial match being played between two Afghan teams 'Peace Defenders' and 'Peace Heroes' at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on September 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Aamir Qureshi | AFP

By  AFP

  • It was the first match since the Taliban swept to power on August 15, leaving organisers of sports and cultural events wondering what is now acceptable under the hardline Islamists' rule
  • A beaming Hamid Shinwari, CEO of the Afghan Cricket Board, told AFP the display of flags at the match -- which Peace Defenders won by 62 runs -- was a positive sign for the country
  • On Friday, fans waved Afghan and Taliban flags side by side, while "Baba cricket" -- an elderly superfan dressed head to toe in national colours -- was ushered to a prime spot in the stand



Kabul

